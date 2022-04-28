ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ohio woman sentenced after being found guilty of dragging puppy with car for a mile

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvhbs_0fMLSCOb00
Ohio woman sentenced after being found guilty of dragging puppy with car for at least a mile Photo Courtesy: Ross County Jail/Ross County Humane Society

ROSS COUNTY — A woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after she dragged a puppy behind a vehicle for at least a mile last year in Ross County.

According to a social media post from the the Ross County Humane Society, Cynthia Temple-Colburn of Waverly was found guilty of felony animal cruelty on Monday.

Temple-Colburn was indicted and found guilty after reports that she knowingly dragged a puppy on a leash behind her vehicle for one mile on a county road on July 6, 2021, the humane society said.

The female puppy, known as Blake by the humane society staff, died as a result of the trauma.

The Ross County Dog Warden and the humane society took her to the North Folk Animal Clinic, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

According to doctors, the dog sustained multiple severe injuries, including a large open wound on the abdomen and damage to her toes and paw pads to the point that they were missing, WBNS reported.

The dog was then taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Clinic for further treatment. She later died due to the severity of her injuries, the station reported.

The humane society said the judge handed down the maximum sentence, which also included restitution for medical bills in the amount of $775.37, completing 200 hours of community service, a $2,500 fine and prohibited from ever owning a companion animal again.

“While we wish the circumstances had never occurred, it’s good to see the message sent that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community,” said Jenn Thomas, Executive Director of the Ross County Humane Society.

Thomas also encouraged the community to continue to report any cases of animal abuse or neglect.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 33

Trey Patrick
1d ago

6 months in jail, 200 hours of community service, and $2500 in fines? That's a light punishment for the pain she caused to another living creature. someone who can be that cruel shouldn't be allowed to be a part of society. Lock her away and throw away the key.

Reply(4)
17
Verna Markel Easter
1d ago

Maybe drag her for a mile or two. See how she feels after such an ordeal She should be locked and throw away the key.

Reply
29
Bev Yates
1d ago

The laws need to be more severe for animal cruelty. This was intentional act to cause harm or death to a living animal. The judge imposed the max and yet it is still not enough to replace the pain and life of this puppy. This judge did more than most, but we need suffer penalties. Animals give unconditional love and deserve better.

Reply(4)
9
Related
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Waverly, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Puppies#Dog#Companion Animal#Temple Colburn#Wbns
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy