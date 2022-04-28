Ohio woman sentenced after being found guilty of dragging puppy with car for a mile

Ohio woman sentenced after being found guilty of dragging puppy with car for at least a mile Photo Courtesy: Ross County Jail/Ross County Humane Society

ROSS COUNTY — A woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after she dragged a puppy behind a vehicle for at least a mile last year in Ross County.

According to a social media post from the the Ross County Humane Society, Cynthia Temple-Colburn of Waverly was found guilty of felony animal cruelty on Monday.

Temple-Colburn was indicted and found guilty after reports that she knowingly dragged a puppy on a leash behind her vehicle for one mile on a county road on July 6, 2021, the humane society said.

The female puppy, known as Blake by the humane society staff, died as a result of the trauma.

The Ross County Dog Warden and the humane society took her to the North Folk Animal Clinic, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

According to doctors, the dog sustained multiple severe injuries, including a large open wound on the abdomen and damage to her toes and paw pads to the point that they were missing, WBNS reported.

The dog was then taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Clinic for further treatment. She later died due to the severity of her injuries, the station reported.

The humane society said the judge handed down the maximum sentence, which also included restitution for medical bills in the amount of $775.37, completing 200 hours of community service, a $2,500 fine and prohibited from ever owning a companion animal again.

“While we wish the circumstances had never occurred, it’s good to see the message sent that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community,” said Jenn Thomas, Executive Director of the Ross County Humane Society.

Thomas also encouraged the community to continue to report any cases of animal abuse or neglect.

