The City of Killeen is launching an app mainly for reporting potholes since last year's arctic blast made the roads worse. Janell Ford, executive director of communications with the city said, "If you have an issue with a pothole or a streetlight or a loose animal you might see you simply stop take a photo upload it to that app it will go to the department that needs to address it."

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO