Clark County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Ford, Gray, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fairfax TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OSAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fairfax... Ralston TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS CHAUTAUQUA LABETTE MONTGOMERY NEOSHO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CEDAR VALE, CHANUTE, COFFEYVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, PARSONS, AND SEDAN.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Grundy, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Grundy; Henry; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Mercer SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CARROLL GRUNDY LIVINGSTON MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI BATES CASS HENRY JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, BELTON, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, LEXINGTON, MERCER, ODESSA, PLEASANT HILL, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, TRENTON, WARRENSBURG, AND WINDSOR.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Hardin, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Hardin; Story A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Story, southwestern Hardin and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ames, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Story City and Roland around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Jewell Junction. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 109 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Craig, northwestern Rogers, southeastern Osage, northwestern Creek, Washington, Nowata, southeastern Pawnee and northern Tulsa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles south of Copan to Jennings. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Bartlesville Sand Springs... Nowata Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Hominy Dewey... Cleveland Mannford... Barnsdall Sperry... Oologah Ramona... Ochelata Delaware... Jennings Avant... Westport MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Garfield; Logan; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Noble, north central Logan, western Payne and southeastern Garfield Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Lucien, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Perry, Perkins, Morrison, Marshall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell, Lake Mcmurtry, Lucien and Hayward. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Miller, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for central and southwestern Missouri. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Dallas; Hickory; Laclede; Miller; Morgan; Pulaski Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Hickory, northern Dallas, southeastern Benton, Miller, northwestern Laclede, northwestern Pulaski, Camden and Morgan Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tipton to 6 miles west of Urbana. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks... Pomme de Terre Lake Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Pomme De Terre State Park Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Eldon Osage Beach... Camdenton Versailles... Village of Four Seasons Richland... Lake Ozark Pittsburg... Stover Laurie... Iberia Hermitage... Sunrise Beach Urbana... Saint Elizabeth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

