Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to attempted production of child abuse images

First Coast News
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man faces up to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted production of child sex abuse images. The Department of Justice says Tadd Andrew Melton, 33, was arrested on July 23, 2021, and has been detained since his arrest. The DOJ...

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
