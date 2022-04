As the trial continues in Blac Chyna’s $108 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, matriarch Kris Jenner took the stand on Day 3. Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée has sued the reality TV family for defamation, saying that multiple members made false claims about her to network executives at E! regarding alleged violent behavior. This, Chyna said, caused her reality show Rob & Chyna to be canceled and also prevented her from getting other jobs. The family, however, countersued and stated the alleged violent behavior toward Rob did occur, and the momager testified on April 20 about other alleged threats said to have been made against Kylie Jenner and her then-boyfriend Tyga.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO