MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato students came together with local partners to host its very first Ag in Action event Wednesday at Sibley Park. ”Just because you are not a country person doesn’t mean you cannot get into agriculture. There is always something for everyone,” said Danielle Portz, a lab technician and student at MSU Mankato.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO