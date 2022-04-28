ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Bryant Elementary teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

By Risell Ventura
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — On Wednesday in a surprise assembly, second grade teacher Michelle Fouts of Kearney’s Bryant Elementary received the surprise of a lifetime in front of cheering students, colleagues, state and local officials and media. Fouts received $25,000 Milken Educator Award presented by the Milken Family...

