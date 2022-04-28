ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

A new Book Vending Machine at Emerson Elementary in Pasco is inspiring students to read

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTARt_0fMLLx3500

PASCO, Wash. — Emerson Elementary School in the Pasco School District (PSD) has found a unique way to share the love of reading with students. Students can grab a literary snack through their new Book Vending Machine and take home new or gently used books for free after earning Inchy coins.

Emerson Elementary Principal Brooke Schuldheisz, who has been at the school for six years, said she saw the idea during the pandemic. After writing a grant through OSPI (Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction), Emerson Elementary unveiled their Book Vending Machine, worth $6,000, serving around 405 students, in April 2022.

“You can read your book anytime at your house and school.” -Vicente, 5-year-old Emerson Elementary Student.

“The kiddos have been so excited about it, and even the staff have been excited. We have been able to give out those Inchy coins for kiddos who have shown Emerson Expectations [also known as SOAR], which means they are safe, organized, have a good attitude, and are responsible,” said Schuldheisz.

Emerson staff said that they will be given one Inchy coin each Friday to give a student who “demonstrates excellence in school each week.”

Students can then choose from a variety of books in both English and Spanish that they can keep.

“My favorite thing about reading is when you read; you can get a book that can be really interesting. Then you can read it for a long time.” -Isaiah, 9-year-old Emerson Elementary Student

“Any donations of gently used or new books would be very much appreciated. Our books in the vending machine have books in both English and Spanish because we have a dual language school,” said Schuldheisz.

Schuldheisz said that it’s amazing that the school can provide books for students to keep because 97% of the families in the school live at or below the poverty line and are spending income on essentials like rent, groceries, and fuel.

“Our Emerson families love their kiddos, and they are so good at being involved in school and teacher conferences. One of the best things about the Book Vending Machine is we get to provide them books to keep and share with their families and neighbors,” Schuldheisz said.

Schuldheisz said the school is looking for donations from the community to help replenish their Book Vending Machine. If you can donate any gently used or new books, you can drop them off at Emerson Elementary (1616 W. Octave, Pasco, WA 99301) or call the school at 509-543-6792.

MORE ARTICLES FROM KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Dozens of Pasco students at Virgie Robinson Elementary receive clothes during annual drive

PASCO, Wash. — As the Robinson family walks down the hallways of Virgie Robinson Elementary in Pasco, they’re continuously reminded of their beloved matriarch on which the school’s namesake is based. For Virgie’s granddaughter, Reka, it’s a surreal reminder of the legacy she left behind. That’s why eight years ago, she created what is now called the “Virgie Robinson Clothing...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco School District launches free mental health services to all students

PASCO, Wash. — Students of all ages in Pasco School District (PSD) are now eligible for free mental health services. PSD says the program started earlier this week, and they’ve already seen success district-wide. “We know how important mental health services are for students,” said Alice Amaya, Director of Student Support for PSD. “We’re really excited to be partnering with Hazel...
PASCO, WA
Lite 98.7

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
Pasco, WA
Education
City
Pasco, WA
City
Home, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Parents expected 24/7 work from teachers during pandemic

Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.“Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes, more worryingly,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Language School#Emerson Elementary School#Psd#Book Vending Machine#Inchy#Ospi Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
94.5 KATS

Yakima Parents Are You Buying Weed and Vapes for Your Kids? STOP!

Two times this morning I have seen posts concerning parents recently discovering just how rampant underage vape and weed access is for our Yakima Valley youth. The items might be coming from their friends but here is the kicker, that friend's parents could very well be behind the purchase of vape cartridges and weed!
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy