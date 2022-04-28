ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IN

Ex-Indiana trooper cleared in slayings wins $4.6M settlement

 2 days ago

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana state trooper cleared of killing his wife and their two children at a third trial after spending 13 years in prison will receive $4.6 million from the state to settle a federal lawsuit, his attorneys said Wednesday. David Camm's settlement...

