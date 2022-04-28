ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1209 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles north of Fairfax, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Fairfax Burbank... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Pershing Nelagoney... Tallant TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Turpin, OK
County
Beaver County, OK
City
Beaver, OK
County
Texas County, OK
City
Guymon, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Amarillo
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN OSAGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chariton, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH...EASTERN PETTIS...HOWARD...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND COOPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Hardin, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Hardin; Story A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Story, southwestern Hardin and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ames, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Story City and Roland around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Jewell Junction. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 109 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS COWLEY IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS ALLEN CHAUTAUQUA ELK LABETTE MONTGOMERY NEOSHO WILSON WOODSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARKANSAS CITY, CEDAR VALE, CHANUTE, COFFEYVILLE, FREDONIA, GRENOLA, HOWARD, HUMBOLDT, INDEPENDENCE, IOLA, LONGTON, MOLINE, NEODESHA, PARSONS, SEDAN, WINFIELD, AND YATES CENTER.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy