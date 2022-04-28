Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Cole; Moniteau The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cole County in central Missouri Boone County in central Missouri Moniteau County in central Missouri * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1248 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette to near Otterville to 8 miles southeast of Warsaw, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tipton around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Clarksburg, Columbia, California, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Jamestown, McGirk, Murry, Centralia, Centertown, St. Martins, Jefferson City and Ashland. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 133. This also includes Rock Bridge State Park, Finger Lakes State Park, and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0