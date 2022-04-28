ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Osage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Fairfax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Nelagoney Pershing... Tallant TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS LABETTE MONTGOMERY NEOSHO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHANUTE, COFFEYVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, AND PARSONS.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, AR
City
Pocahontas, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH...EASTERN PETTIS...HOWARD...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND COOPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR EASTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN CREEK...WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN NOWATA AND SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Caney to Quay, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Dewey Cleveland... Mannford Barnsdall... Oilton South Coffeyville... Copan Ramona... Wynona Ochelata... Jennings Avant... Westport Lenapah... Osage Wann... Hallett HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Polk, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Polk; Story A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Polk, southwestern Story, southeastern Boone and northeastern Dallas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1229 AM CDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Johnston, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public reported nickel sized hail near I-235 and 8th Street/73rd Street in West Des Moines. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Polk City, Granger and Saylorville Lake around 1240 AM CDT. Slater and Big Creek Lake around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madrid. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 mile marker 72 and near mile marker 110. Interstate 80 between mile markers 120 and 136. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 9. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Black Rivers#Arkansas Black
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK...SOUTHEASTERN COWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Longton, or 13 miles northeast of Sedan, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cedar Vale, Moline, Longton and Elk Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA LINCOLN LOGAN PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA KAY NOBLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CHANDLER, DAVENPORT, GUTHRIE, MEEKER, PERRY, PONCA CITY, PRAGUE, STILLWATER, STROUD, AND WELLSTON.
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Cole, Moniteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Cole; Moniteau The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cole County in central Missouri Boone County in central Missouri Moniteau County in central Missouri * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1248 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette to near Otterville to 8 miles southeast of Warsaw, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tipton around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Clarksburg, Columbia, California, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Jamestown, McGirk, Murry, Centralia, Centertown, St. Martins, Jefferson City and Ashland. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 133. This also includes Rock Bridge State Park, Finger Lakes State Park, and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre- existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Grundy, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Grundy; Henry; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Mercer SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CARROLL GRUNDY LIVINGSTON MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI BATES CASS HENRY JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, BELTON, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, LEXINGTON, MERCER, ODESSA, PLEASANT HILL, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, TRENTON, WARRENSBURG, AND WINDSOR.
BATES COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Miller, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for central and southwestern Missouri. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Dallas; Hickory; Laclede; Miller; Morgan; Pulaski Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Hickory, northern Dallas, southeastern Benton, Miller, northwestern Laclede, northwestern Pulaski, Camden and Morgan Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tipton to 6 miles west of Urbana. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks... Pomme de Terre Lake Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Pomme De Terre State Park Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Eldon Osage Beach... Camdenton Versailles... Village of Four Seasons Richland... Lake Ozark Pittsburg... Stover Laurie... Iberia Hermitage... Sunrise Beach Urbana... Saint Elizabeth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy