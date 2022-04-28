ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools board votes unanimously to change district's mask mandate

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to change the district's mask mandate. The change will go into effect next week. The district said anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask can do so, however, they will be optional as long...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local schools named among best in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local high schools have made U.S. News and World Report's list of top 10 schools in Pennsylvania.According to the new rankings, Peters Township High School is listed as the 7th best school in the state.Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 is listed as the 9th best in Pennsylvania.To read the full list, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge decides it is time to take a look at 'newcomer tax' in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has ruled on a court agreement that could bring tax relief to thousands of homeowners in Allegheny County dealing with property assessment appeals.The relief could date back six years.Local couple Shaquille Charles and Madelyn Gioffree bought a home in Wilkinsburg before the pandemic for around $200,000. They recently learned their taxes would double from $3,500 to more than $9,000 after receiving a letter saying the school district requested a reassessment.  "If our taxes increase $1,000, sure, we can handle that. We would be happy to pay that to make the schools better. But $5,000? It's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Department fines a local Chipotle Mexican Grill after repeated safety violations

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has fined a local Chipotle Mexican Grill because of repeated safety violations. According to a Food and Safety Assessment Report from ACHD, the Chipotle at 4137 William Penn Highway was violating three different food safety assessment categories and two general sanitation categories.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Public Schools#Health And Safety#Action News 4#Wtae
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg couple expected at City-County Building for lawsuit over 'Newcomer Tax'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A couple challenging Allegheny County over property taxes will be at the City-County Building today. Their situation can be difficult for people to wrap their heads around. When you buy a home in Allegheny County, thinking you're going to pay a certain amount in taxes, and then a year later, you find out your taxes have doubled - or more. It's called the "Newcomer Tax" and it's being described as a sucker punch for some new homeowners. That's the case for Shaq and Maddy, a couple who bought a two-story home in Wilkinsburg for $200,000 before the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Sheriff Sale: Beaver County

SHERIFF SALE Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On June 1 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aaron Kress was icon of Westmoreland County legal community

When Aaron Kress first met his wife, Dorothy, he told her he was a window washer. “He didn’t want her to get any preconceived notions about him being a lawyer,” said their daughter, Becky Fenoglietto of Penn Hills. “They were married very quickly,” she said. “My dad brought...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Commissioners approve project for Bradys Run Park

BRIGHTON TWP. – New amenities are coming to Bradys Run Park. Beaver County Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement with Aliquippa-based Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Company, for $1,688,000, to install new courts and fencing at the park. Specifically, the company will create three new tennis courts and three...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy