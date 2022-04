The selection of George Karlaftis by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 30 overall brought a lot of interesting responses on Twitter.. No one in Chiefs Kingdom was entirely sure whether or not general manager Brett Veach was going to stick around at the bottom of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and utilize both of the selections at his disposal or not. Trade rumors had the Kansas City Cheifs potentially moving up for a number of players but it turns out Veach was able to maneuver and still hold onto two firsts, which gave him a chance to use No. 30 overall on edge rusher George Karlaftis.

