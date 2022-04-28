ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

White Plains restaurant raises funds for Autism Awareness, Green Chimneys school

By News 12 Staff
A Hudson Valley restaurant is helping raise funds as Autism Awareness Month ends this week.

Ten percent of Wednesday night's proceeds at Sam's of Gedney Way in White Plains will be going to the Green Chimneys school and Autism Speaks.

The special of the day, the "chicken scarp," is the brainchild of head chef Rob Garcou and Phillip Schultz.

Phillip is an aspiring chef, who spent much of the pandemic dreaming up culinary creations with family friend Rob.

Phillip is also on the autism spectrum, and he tells News 12 he's living his dream, and he hopes others on the spectrum can do the same.

"I want them to be proud and inspired to create their own business, like I am. I want them to be inspired. I want to be a role model for people with autism, developmentally delayed," says Schultz.

The chicken scarp will be on the menu for the rest of the month. The chef says it may end up as a regular item on the menu.

