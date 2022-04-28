ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

More seating, clubs expected after Churchill Downs renovations are completed

 2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The iconic Paddock at Churchill Downs is preparing for renovations according to a spokesperson for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI). Tonya Abeln, the spokesperson with CDI, said the renovation is scheduled to finish in May 2024 in time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and is estimated...

WHAS11

Louisville has one of the best riverwalks in the country, new poll says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one of the best riverwalks in the United States, according to a new poll released by USA Today. The park, located on the Louisville side of the Ohio River, earned a place in the 2022 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards. After competing with 20 other riverwalks from around the country, Waterfront Park landed in the #4 spot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Country club' for dogs opens second Louisville location

LYNDON, Ky. — A new, upscale resort in Lyndon has premium suites, a pool and a full-service salon — all for your dog. The Pet Station Country Club is on Vine Crest Avenue. The facility opened in August of 2021 after several delays due to construction and the pandemic.
LYNDON, KY
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby odds, picks, field 2022: Messier, Epicenter predictions by same expert who called Medina Spirit

Since 1915, there have been 30 horses who entered the Kentucky Derby undefeated, and just nine of them left Churchill Downs with no losses. Taiba has a chance to become No. 10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as the Tim Yakteen-trained horse has won both prior races. Jockey Mike Smith plans to ride Taiba at the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday, May 7 and Smith, coincidentally, happened to be aboard the last undefeated Kentucky Derby winner. He rode Justify in 2018, who remained undefeated after leaving Churchill Downs and is the last Triple Crown-winning horse. Epicenter is 5-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Messier (6-1), Taiba (6-1) and Zandon (6-1). Long shots in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Florida Derby winner White Abarrio (14-1) and Tiz the Bomb (20-1), who won the Jeff Ruby Stakes. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.
SPORTS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WLKY.com

Belle of Louisville to have new challenger for Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Steamboat Race, a beloved Derby Festival event, is just days away and this year the Belle of Louisville will have a new challenger. The American Countess, owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company, will challenge the Belle of Louisville and Belle of Cincinnati next Wednesday on the Ohio River.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WILX-TV

Baffert’s Legal Woes Continue

UNDATED (AP) - A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice has recommended a two-year suspension for trainer Bob Baffert for repeated medication violations after a New York Racing Association hearing. Hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood revealed his recommendation in a 50-page report released today. Baffert’s camp and NYRA have two weeks to offer rebuttals before a three-person panel makes a final decision on the Triple Crown-winning trainer’s status. A suspension in New York until July 2024 would be the result if the panel takes up Sherwood’s full recommendation. Churchill Downs has banned Baffert from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby this year and next.
WHAS11

Toast on Market location in NuLu closing in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brunch staple in NuLu is preparing to close its doors next month. Toast on Market, located on E. Market Street, will serve its final meal on Sunday, May 22, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. "To all our longtime fans and supporters,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany landmark moved, to be replaced by new coffee shop and bank

Some might be surprised about the parade starting off five days earlier than usual. Because the bridge crosses Norfolk Southern’s property, the planning for its repairs has taken months. At $1.3 billion, Mayor Fischer’s last budget proposal is his biggest. Updated: 3 hours ago. Louisville Metro Council will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each. This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the Oaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

From the WLKY Archives: Horse racing’s Triple Crown winners through the years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On June 11, 1919, Sir Barton became the first Triple Crown winner with a win at the Belmont Stakes. The Triple Crown is a series of three thoroughbred horse races for 3-year-old horses, which take place in May and early June of each year, according to the Kentucky Derby’s official website. The Triple Crown of horse racing is considered one of the most difficult accomplishments in horse racing, and possibly all of sports championships. The grueling schedule requires a 3-year-old horse to win the Kentucky Derby, then two weeks later win the Preakness Stakes, and then three weeks later win the Belmont Stakes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

