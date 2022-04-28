ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo girls go missing once again

By WTVG Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are back searching for two missing girls just hours after reporting their safe return. Officers made social media post announcing that they are once again searching for sisters Samaria Knighten, 7, and Ceszera Reyes, 13. The sisters...

The Blade

Two wounded in Toledo shooting

Toledo police confirmed that two people were shot Sunday evening in Central Toledo. Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Woodstock Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Toledo Ohio Man Shot Dead By Burglar: Children in the Home

Toledo Ohio Man Shot Dead By BurglarSCDN Graphics Department. Police were called to 2123 N Michigan on 4/25/22 about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Jesus Lopez, suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside his residence. Lopez was treated at the scene before being taken to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died.
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Toledo, Ohio: 3 Murders in 24 Hours

Toledo, Ohio: 3 Murders in 24 HoursSCDN Graphics Department. On 4/25/22, officers were dispatched to Walbridge and Havre on a person shot. Officers arrived and located the victim, Derrick Kimble, outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA

