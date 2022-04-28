ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Health alert issued for ground beef products over possible E. coli O26 contamination

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhOqY_0fMLEQrl00

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Wednesday over concerns that specific ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli O26.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, the FSIS stated in a news release. The ground beef products were distributed to warehouses in Oregon and Washington and sold at retail locations, the agency said.

The announcement comes two days after the USDA recalled 120,872 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.

“The problem was discovered after a consumer submitted a retail package of ground beef produced by Empire Packing bearing a use or freeze by date of ‘Dec. 24, 2021,’ to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis,” the FSIS said in its news release. “The consumer reported previously becoming ill but did not get tested for E, coli. The third-party laboratory confirmed the ground beef sample was positive for E. coli O26.”

Most people infected with STEC O26 develop diarrhea and vomiting, the FSIS said in its release. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe, the agency said.

Several of the products were sold at Kroger grocery outlets, the agency said.

The ground beef items were produced on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, 2021. Products subject to the public health alert are:

  • 1-pound foam trays containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF.” The product is labeled with 350/(timestamp)/Est.31805/002, with the timestamp ranging from 0602 to 1721.
  • 1-pound foam trays containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 96% LEAN 4% FAT.” The product is labeled with 350/(timestamp)/Est.31805/002, with the timestamp ranging from 0602 to 1721.
  • 1-pound foam trays containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 85% LEAN 15% FAT.” The product is labeled with 350/(timestamp)/Est.31805/002, with the timestamp ranging from 0602 to 1721.
  • 1.3-pound foam trays containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN.” The product is labeled with 350/(timestamp)/Est.31805/002, with the timestamp ranging from 0602 to 1721. Additional product is labeled with 351/(timestamp)/Est. 31805/003, with the timestamp ranging from 1549 to 1651.
  • 1-pound foam trays containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 93% LEAN 7% FAT.” The product is labeled with 350/(timestamp)/Est.31805/002, with the timestamp ranging from 0602 to 1721.
  • 1-pound foam trays containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 80% LEAN 20% FAT.” The product is labeled with 350/(timestamp)/Est.31805/002, with the timestamp ranging from 0602 to 1721.

In its news release, the FSIS provided a link to view labels of the recalled products.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Debbie Robinson, Vice President of Customer Service, Empire Packing, at drobinson@empirepk.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#Ground Beef#E Coli#Fsis#Alert Fsis Issues#Kroger
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
foodsafetynews.com

Various Elite candy products recalled over Salmonella contamination

Strauss Israel is voluntarily recalling Elite branded products: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies because of possible Salmonella contamination. The products are being recalled as they were manufactured in a facility in which Salmonella was detected in the production line...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

E. coli detected in Sanford water well

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford’s water system detected E. coli in one of its wells this week, but officials say there’s no need for residents to boil their water or take other corrective actions. City officials said its Oregon #4 well detected the fecal indicator E. coli on...
SANFORD, FL
foodsafetynews.com

Custard apple pulp recalled over Salmonella concerns

Vadilal Industries USA Inc. is recalling Vadilal Quick Treat brand Custard Apple Pulp because of possible Salmonella contamination, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.. The product was also recalled in New Zealand in February. Recalled product:. Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information...
FOOD SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy