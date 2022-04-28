Harrison High School awarded prestigious recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS — Harrison High School has been awarded the status of AVID National Demonstration School.

AVID stands for “Achievement Via Individual Determination” and aims to provide students with equal opportunities and access to prepare them to be college and career ready. At a school visit on Wednesday, Harrison High School learned they had been awarded the status of Demonstration School, an accolade earned through an extensive validation process of which approximately only 200 schools out of 8,000 have received across the country.







In 2007, Harrison High School started with 24 students in the AVID program, and has now grown to over 167 students . It is the 4th school in the state of Colorado to achieve this momentous accomplishment.

