ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

BHS addresses rumors of alleged threat against school

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownwood High School posted the following on...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Texas high school athletes speak out after racist video surfaces at school

Athletes at Vidor High School are speaking out to condemn racial slurs used by fellow students in a now-viral video recorded at the school. When athletic director Jeff Mathews first saw the video late Friday, he was appalled by its contents. Multiple female students can be seen repeatedly shouting a racial slur throughout the hallways, going relatively unchecked as they film themselves.
VIDOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy