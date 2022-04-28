District Attorney Stowe Terminates Assistant DA At Hearing
By Shannon McFarlin
Paris, Tenn.–In an unprecedented action, 24th District Attorney Matt Stowe terminated Assistant Prosecutor Rebecca Griffey at a pre-trial conference for an ongoing murder case. The pre-trial conference had...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime Memphis attorney was convicted of stealing a client’s $150,000 check she was awarded in a 2014 civil case settlement, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said. Paul Springer, a lawyer for over 20 years, represented a woman in a wrongful termination lawsuit...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
ATHENS, Tenn. — Authorities in eastern Tennessee said 16 people have been indicted after a months-long investigation into a major methamphetamine ring in the area. According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the probe, dubbed the “Propane Cowboys,” stretched from Tennessee into North Georgia over the past six months, WBIR-TV reported.
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault in the second degree. According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around 3:15 p.m. The circumstances of Morian’s arrest are unknown and it is not known if the victim was a student of Morian, but Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis confirmed Morian was a teacher.
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection to a shootout in Frayser that left two people injured last week, police say. Police say Derrick Harvey was one of the two people involved in a shooting at Nana’s Market at the Valero gas station on Overton Crossing on April 19 around 3 […]
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces a manslaughter charge after investigators said he sold pills containing fentanyl, causing multiple overdoses and death. White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged distribution of illicit substances resulting in the death of the user.
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the mass murder of over half a dozen people in 2019. Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland back in 2019, including his parents and 12-year-old. Court officials said the murders were committed over several days. Since...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a woman at a Whitehaven car wash Sunday. The victim told police she was washing her rental car at Bud’s Carwash on Millbranch when Monika Blakey, 22, and her cousin approached her. Police said Blakey struck the woman in the face several […]
