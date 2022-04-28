ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

STIR announces Culinary Arts Festival scheduled for Sunday

By Roy Santa Croce
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Southern Tier Independent Restaurants or STIR announces Celebrate Spring, a Culinary Arts Festival this Sunday.

The event will feature samples from leading local restaurants, SUNY Broome Hospitality students, and Broome/Tioga Culinary Arts Students.

STIR is a not for profit organization comprised of locally owned restaurants.

Its mission is to promote local establishments while continuing to build a vibrant restaurant scene, and encourage young people to enter the profession.

There will be three demonstrations focused on culinary, agricultural, and sanitation education; The times are 4:30, 5:15, and 6.

“Education on topics such as sanitation and safety, Serve Safe Tip, as well as the agricultural educational aspects of the culinary arts world. So, we’re excited to promote all of that, provide those classes because people don’t realize how important it is and how much more there is out there for everybody to learn,” she said.

Tickets for the festival are 30 dollars per person or 50 dollars per couple.

You can find them at http://STIRLOCAL.com/tickets .

Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
