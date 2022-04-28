Jose Trevino earning more playing time after surpassing Yankees’ expectations

Don’t look now, but the Yankees might have a new starting catcher.

Jose Trevino was behind the plate again Wednesday night against the Orioles. It was Trevino’s fourth start in the last six games, as Kyle Higashioka’s issues at the plate continue — and Trevino continues to impress defensively.

As he has said since Trevino arrived in a trade from the Rangers during spring training, manager Aaron Boone reiterated Wednesday he believes Trevino and Higashioka are a good “tandem” and he expects both to play a lot.

But Trevino has proven to be exactly what the Yankees had hoped for when it comes to pitch framing and game-planning with pitchers — including with Gerrit Cole, who had his best start of the young season pitching to Trevino in his last outing.

“I’ve been really impressed with the whole package,’’ Boone said. “I figured we were getting a really good catcher. I would say [my expectations] have been surpassed.”

Jose Trevino shakes hands with Ron Marinaccio. Getty Images

While Trevino showed more life at the plate to open the season, he entered Wednesday 0-for-8 with a walk — although no strikeouts — in his previous three games.

With the rest of the offense having been more productive lately, the Yankees haven’t relied as much on the bottom of the lineup, whether that’s Trevino or Higashioka.

Higashioka has been a mess at the plate since leaving Tampa in spring training.

After displaying the power the Yankees have liked throughout the spring, Higashioka is just 4-for-36 with a double, an RBI and 11 strikeouts on the season and just 1-for-11 with five strikeouts in his previous five games.

Trevino’s increase in playing time, Boone said, is “more a product of Trevino and what I feel like he is. I still feel Kyle is gonna get it going and get that power stroke. The bottom line is we have two good [catchers] who will probably share a lot of playing time. … I feel like we’re in such good hands with those two guys.”