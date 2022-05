Two female Suffolk University students were accosted and assaulted by a group of teenage and pre-teen kids near Boston Common on Wednesday night, the school announced. Boston police responded to the scene near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant on Tremont Street, the school said, where they discovered one of the Suffolk students had been punched by one of the five kids, who are between 11 and 14 years old.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO