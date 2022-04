Julian Sabara, a student at William Tennent High School, has been awarded a scholarship to the University of the Arts Summer Institute. Sabara is currently a sophomore in an Art 2 class, one of the officers of the WTHS National Art Honor Society, and a rising star in the art department with a deep commitment to his art education and experience. He is currently taking weekend courses at UArts and is also volunteering time at the Michener Art Museum and helping to curate and hang a show there.

