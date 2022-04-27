ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYPD: 22-year-old woman shot on Staten Island

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8w0i_0fML7yJz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACJpC_0fML7yJz00
NYPD: 22-year-old woman shot on Staten Island 01:04

NEW YORK -- Police were investigating on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon after a woman in her 20s was shot.

Investigators taped off a Shore Acres home. CBS2's Ali Bauman was told the victim was shot inside and is currently in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

The NYPD descended on the home on Lyman Avenue by Tompkins Avenue and later said a 22-year-old woman was shot in her torso just after 1 p.m.

First responders rushed the victim to Staten Island University Hospital, where she was being treated.

Police said they have two people in custody, adding it's unclear if the shooters knew the victim, or what the motive was.

But it's still a very developing scene, so CBS2 will continue to provide updates as more details are gathered.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

Police: 6-month-old dropped from balcony in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an incident involving a baby who was dropped from a second-story balcony in Brooklyn on Thursday.It happened at a townhouse in Sunset Park just before 5 a.m.The 6-month-old child is in critical condition at Maimonides Hospital.Police say the mother was holding the baby and it's unclear if the child was dropped on purpose or if it was an accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

2 charged with murder in Bronx fatal stabbing: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Two Bronx residents are accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in the Bronx last week, authorities said. Rayshawn M. Ireland, 24, and Veronica R. Poole, 21, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and manslaughter, police said. Ireland faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video shows thieves pick through Brooklyn convenience store

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Surveillance video from a Brooklyn convenience store shows nine suspects picking their way through products on April 20. Ultimately, police said Wednesday, they made off with more than $3,000 worth of goods. The group of suspects entered the 9th Street convenience store at about 6:40 p.m., police said. While inside, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy