ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

LEROY: Draft should always make Cowboys fans nervous

By Oscar LeRoy
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQpd9_0fML6SEe00
New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, is introduced by team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Frisco. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) (Brandon Wade, Associated Press)

When it comes to the NFL Draft over the years, the Dallas Cowboys have been hit and miss, to say the least.

There are times when players like Micah Parsons and Zack Martin have fallen into their laps.

There have been other times when fans were left scratching their heads wondering, “What in the world are you guys doing!?”

This year’s Draft for the Cowboys could go either way and that should make any fan of “America’s Team” nervous.

Listening to Tuesday’s press conference with owner Jerry Jones, son Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, in the little they did say in the approximate 45-minute press conference, was that anything was possible.

The obvious need is to rebuild the offensive line after the departures of La’el Collins (released) and Connor Williams (free agency), although many would argue that those weren’t big losses. One would also have to wonder how much longer will Tyron Smith be around considering his injury history and if Tyler Biadasz is the answer at center.

Boston College’s Zion Johnson, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green have been tossed around at possible picks.

If the Cowboys want to upgrade up front and protect franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, it would probably make the most sense.

But these are the Cowboys we’re talking about.

Picking a wide receiver could be option at the No. 24 pick if there’s not an offensive lineman that the Cowboys like enough available at that spot. Gone are Amari Cooper (trade), Cedrick Wilson (free agency) and Malik Turner (free agency).

Even though the Cowboys could have done a better job of getting more out of trading Cooper for the Browns, he was a salary cap casualty and at times last year, he would vanish from the offense. Wilson did a good job when his number was called but that wasn’t going to justify paying him over proven player Michael Gallup. And in the case of Turner, most fans didn’t even know he was on the roster.

The Cowboys picked up former Oklahoma State and Stamford High School star James Washington in free agency, but otherwise they didn’t do much else to address the losses. They also still have Simi Fehoko and former Texas Tech standout T.J. Vasher on the roster, but they haven’t shown that they could contribute to an NFL roster just yet.

If a receiver they like is there at 24, Jones will jump at the chance to take him.

Dallas could also use a defensive end, a linebacker, a cornerback and, as usual, a safety. Still wondering what Jones and Co. have against safeties.

Jerry Jones said he wouldn’t rule out trading the pick to move up, or worst yet, move out of the first round for more picks. The last time we checked, the latter strategy hasn’t worked out in past draft classes loaded with players who were cut within two years.

Just like every other NFL fan, Cowboys fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best. If that doesn’t happen, then we should be used to the disappointment by now.

Follow Oscar on Twitter: @OLeRoy_MRT

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Leroy, TX
NFL Analysis Network

This Cowboys-Texans Trade Helps Dallas Move Up To No. 13 Pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, as we are only days away from the festivities kicking off. Things have been relatively quiet when it comes to trade rumors, as the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a draft-day trade that included four first-round draft picks, but nothing else has really been discussed. Two teams to keep a close eye on for potential trades will be the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Texans GM Suggests Team Will Likely Trade 1 First-Round Pick

As of this Wednesday, the Houston Texans own the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Judging by general manager Nick Caserio’s recent comments, that could change within the next 24 hours. Caserio told NFL Network’s Jim Trotter there’s only a “50-60 percent chance” the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Announcing Cowboys Pick: NFL Fans React

The Dallas Cowboys will have a special guest picker for tomorrow night’s third-round pick. Franchise legend Emmitt Smith will take the stage in Las Vegas to announce the Cowboys’ No. 88 overall pick on Friday evening, per Dallas insider Jon Machota. The NFL world took to Twitter to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection

FRISCO, Texas -- The 2022 NFL draft resumes Friday and runs through Saturday. Every Dallas Cowboys' draft pick will be analyzed here. Here's a pick-by-pick look at how each player Dallas has selected will fit. Analysis of every NFL pick | Cowboys’ depth chart. Round 1, No. 24 overall:...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith says Texans are looking for pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans need a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL draft. The need is such that even coach Lovie Smith wouldn’t run away from the question. Smith met with reporters on April 26 at NRG Stadium after the team’s organized team activities, and spoke about the club adding a pass rusher during the draft, which kicks off April 28 for a three-day, seven-round event.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ap Photo Brandon Wade#Associated Press#The Dallas Cowboys#America S Team#Boston College#Texas A M#Kenyon Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Commanders exercise fifth-year option for edge rusher Montez Sweat

The Washington Commanders exercised the fifth-year contract option for defensive end Montez Sweat on Wednesday, fully guaranteeing his $11.5 million salary in 2023. The option ensures that three-quarters of Washington's defensive line can stay intact until at least 2024, with tackle Jonathan Allen and fellow end Chase Young also under contract until then.
NFL
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Cowboys Fans Have the Most Tattoos for Their Team and I’m Proud to Be One of Them

Yeah, I am one of those annoying fans and I am proud to always be rocking Cowboys Nation. A new survey just came out from Ticket Source for which teams have the most tattoos across the NFL. Apparently the Dallas Cowboys are number one, according to Google searches for the year. The survey also delves into player tattoos that fans have, which I don't have any personally. However, I do have all four of my favorite sports teams represented. Let me show off my crazy sports tattoos.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Comment From Cowboys First-Round Pick Going Viral Today

Last night, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the draft. Many fans and analysts were thrown off by this decision, citing Smith’s unpolished game and propensity for holding penalties as reasons why the Cowboys should have gone another direction. But...
NFL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
937
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy