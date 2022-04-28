LEROY: Draft should always make Cowboys fans nervous

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, is introduced by team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Frisco. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) (Brandon Wade, Associated Press)

When it comes to the NFL Draft over the years, the Dallas Cowboys have been hit and miss, to say the least.

There are times when players like Micah Parsons and Zack Martin have fallen into their laps.

There have been other times when fans were left scratching their heads wondering, “What in the world are you guys doing!?”

This year’s Draft for the Cowboys could go either way and that should make any fan of “America’s Team” nervous.

Listening to Tuesday’s press conference with owner Jerry Jones, son Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, in the little they did say in the approximate 45-minute press conference, was that anything was possible.

The obvious need is to rebuild the offensive line after the departures of La’el Collins (released) and Connor Williams (free agency), although many would argue that those weren’t big losses. One would also have to wonder how much longer will Tyron Smith be around considering his injury history and if Tyler Biadasz is the answer at center.

Boston College’s Zion Johnson, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green have been tossed around at possible picks.

If the Cowboys want to upgrade up front and protect franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, it would probably make the most sense.

But these are the Cowboys we’re talking about.

Picking a wide receiver could be option at the No. 24 pick if there’s not an offensive lineman that the Cowboys like enough available at that spot. Gone are Amari Cooper (trade), Cedrick Wilson (free agency) and Malik Turner (free agency).

Even though the Cowboys could have done a better job of getting more out of trading Cooper for the Browns, he was a salary cap casualty and at times last year, he would vanish from the offense. Wilson did a good job when his number was called but that wasn’t going to justify paying him over proven player Michael Gallup. And in the case of Turner, most fans didn’t even know he was on the roster.

The Cowboys picked up former Oklahoma State and Stamford High School star James Washington in free agency, but otherwise they didn’t do much else to address the losses. They also still have Simi Fehoko and former Texas Tech standout T.J. Vasher on the roster, but they haven’t shown that they could contribute to an NFL roster just yet.

If a receiver they like is there at 24, Jones will jump at the chance to take him.

Dallas could also use a defensive end, a linebacker, a cornerback and, as usual, a safety. Still wondering what Jones and Co. have against safeties.

Jerry Jones said he wouldn’t rule out trading the pick to move up, or worst yet, move out of the first round for more picks. The last time we checked, the latter strategy hasn’t worked out in past draft classes loaded with players who were cut within two years.

Just like every other NFL fan, Cowboys fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best. If that doesn’t happen, then we should be used to the disappointment by now.

