Santa Clarita, CA

Law Enforcement Search For Suspect In Santa Clarita Pursuit

By Linsey Towles
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) are still searching for a suspect vehicle that got away in a Santa Clarita pursuit Wednesday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, an officer from the CHP Newhall area was observing traffic on the northbound 14 Freeway when a car going more than 20...

Santa Clarita Radio

Wanted Felon Caught In Vehicle With Loaded Firearms, Narcotics In Stevenson Ranch

On Monday, a convicted felon with an outstanding no bail warrant was caught in a vehicle with loaded firearms and a numerous amount of packaged narcotics in Stevenson Ranch. While patrolling Stevenson Ranch Monday, Crime Impact Team, (CIT) deputies observed a vehicle near the southbound 5 Freeway and Pico Canyon Road with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Overturned Big Rig Snarls 5, 14 Freeway Traffic Through Newhall Pass

A crash involving an overturned big rig has impacted 5 and 14 Freeway traffic Wednesday morning. Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a big rig that overturned in the truck route on the southbound 5 Freeway near the 210 Freeway, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KTLA

Video released in unsolved Riverside shooting that injured 2

Nearly six years after being shot multiple times on Christmas Day of 2016, Cassey Verrette is still waiting for justice. For the first time, Riverside police are releasing surveillance video from the night it happened. Then 22, Cassie was dropping off a friend on First Street near Orange Street in Riverside when they noticed three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA

