Heartbreak for families as hit-and-run fatalities rise

By Jordan Burrows
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The latest data from the Utah Highway Safety Office and Department of Public Safety shows hit-and-run crashes in the state are on the rise.

Since 2017, there have been more than 700 crashes involving pedestrians, bicycles and skateboarders; with almost 200 in 2021.

The most alarming part of this data is last year, eight people died in hit-and-run crashes in Utah.

Eli Mitchell’s is the first one this year, but most likely won’t be the last.

A memorial is growing for him now.

ABC4 spoke with Jacob Finch Wednesday afternoon about his 13-year-old son who was hit by a car and killed last Halloween .

It wasn’t by a hit-and-run but he said he knows the pain the Mitchells are going through.


“We have been following it since we woke up this morning,” said Jacob Finch.

On Wednesday morning the Finch family heard the news that brought back heartbreak.

13-year-old killed in West Jordan hit-and-run identified

“It did a little bit,” said Finch. “It kind of brought back a lot of the memories from that night.”

That night was Oct. 31, 2021, when 13-year-old Karl Finch was hit and killed by a car while crossing a crosswalk in Taylorsville.

It was one of Jacob Finch’s four kids; Karl was the oldest.

“Be ready for a long and bumpy road that is all I can say,” said Finch.

Finch has some advice for the Mitchell whose 13-year-old son, Eli Mitchell, was a victim of a hit-and-run Tuesday night in West Jordan.

“There is a lot of ups and a lot of downs,” said Finch. “There is a lot of feelings; there is a lot of sorrow and heartache. The biggest thing I can say is cling to each other and feed off each other and help each other.”

The Utah Highway Safety Office said eight people died from hit-and-run crashes last year.

UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle while out trick-or-treating

So far this year there’s been one; Eli Mitchell.

Finch said the data is alarming but people need to know what’s going on.

“Honestly, it just comes down to people just need to be more aware of their surroundings,” said Finch. “They need to put their cell phones down when they are in their cars and they need to pay attention to what is going on around them is really what it comes down to and then take responsibility for your actions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

UPDATE: Victims of Cedar City plane crash identified

UPDATE: 4/24/22 4:46 p.m. CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) has released the identities of the occupants in the plane crash that occurred Saturday evening outside Cedar City. The aircraft, a 2004 Diamond DA-40, was flown by Pilot Steven Eatchel of Springville, Utah, along with his wife Lindsay Eatchel, Thomas Eatchel, […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
