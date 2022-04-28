ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

“Master Class” to perform at Cider Mill Stage this weekend

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY – A local singer is reprising her role as opera’s most famous diva this weekend at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Andrea Gregori portrays Maria Callas in Terrence McNally’s Tony Award winning play “Master Class.”

It’s a fictional version of the classes Callas taught at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City in the early 1970’s.

It’s Gregori’s fifth time performing the role, and while there is some singing in the play, Gregori herself does not sing.

This production is directed by Kate Murray of Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier or BLAST.

Gregori says Murray has the actors in close proximity to the audience and highlights some of the comedy.

“Kate has done a wonderful job in finding the contrasting moments of humor and comic relief which I think is so important in bringing out the brilliance of McNally’s writing as well,” she says.

Master Class opens Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Showtimes are at 7:30 Thursday through Saturday with a 2:30 matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are 25 dollars and can be purchased at http://CiderMillStage.com .

