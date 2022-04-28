ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Emperor Nero: Bad boy of Ancient Rome

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorians sought to paint Nero in as bad...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists continue to dig the origins of King Tut’s dagger ‘from outer space’: It could have been a gift from Turkey

King Tut was a pharaoh of many mysteries. Among the many unearthed from his tomb was the golden dagger discovered from his gravesite, which was initially thought of made up of a material unknown to this planet. Archaeologists immediately assumed that the material came from outer space – a meteorite perhaps. However, recent studies suggest that though the material could have been derived from the iron of a meteor, it was actually crafted in modern-day Turkey.
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Boy#Ancient Rome
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
WXYZ

Archaeologists in Egypt make discovery: Ruins of ancient Zeus temple unearthed in Sinai

Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
TRAVEL
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

7 wonders of the ancient world

The seven wonders of the ancient world were a selection of exceptional pieces of architecture and art in the Middle East, North Africa and southern Europe. A number of ancient and medieval writers from Europe and Middle East debated and described what are today called the seven "wonders" of the world (not all writers used the term "wonder" to describe them). The ancient Greek writer Herodotus, who lived from 484 to 425 B.C., was one of the earliest writers to discuss them, and while his writings on the wonders did not survive, they were referenced in later texts.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Anglo-Saxon kings were mostly veggie but peasants treated them to huge barbecues, new study argues

Very few people in England ate large amounts of meat before the Vikings settled, and there is no evidence that elites ate more meat than other people, a major new bioarchaeological study suggests. Its sister study also argues that peasants occasionally hosted lavish meat feasts for their rulers. The findings overturn major assumptions about early medieval English history.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Discover Tombs Below Notre-Dame Cathedral Floor

As it turns out, the future of Notre-Dame Cathedral involves a journey into its past. As part of the ambitious plans to have the historic building reopened by 2024, a host of repairs and renovations are now underway — and, as The Guardian reports, a group of archaeologists has found some intriguing artifacts located less than a foot below the surface.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy