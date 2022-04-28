Emperor Nero: Bad boy of Ancient Rome

A British woman has died from respiratory complications brought about by Covid after she discovered she had been infected while on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean. The 60-year-old, who has not yet been named, died at the San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d'Aragona hospital in Salerno in the early hours of Friday morning.
King Tut was a pharaoh of many mysteries. Among the many unearthed from his tomb was the golden dagger discovered from his gravesite, which was initially thought of made up of a material unknown to this planet. Archaeologists immediately assumed that the material came from outer space – a meteorite perhaps. However, recent studies suggest that though the material could have been derived from the iron of a meteor, it was actually crafted in modern-day Turkey.
Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
Picture by אברהם גרייצר; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2013, Israeli archaeologists believed that they found the remains of the biblical King David's palace. The archaeological site came to be known as the Khirbet Qeiyafa.
Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday.
The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month.
The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
France's Sister Andre, believed to have become the oldest person alive this week at the age of 118, said Tuesday she would now like to beat the record of oldest person ever and that work and caring for others had long kept her spry. "People say that work kills, for...
JERUSALEM, April 13 (Reuters) - Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony only to the graffiti etched on it by multitudes of pilgrims through the ages. But the 2.5 x 1.5 metre stone turned out to be...
Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
The seven wonders of the ancient world were a selection of exceptional pieces of architecture and art in the Middle East, North Africa and southern Europe. A number of ancient and medieval writers from Europe and Middle East debated and described what are today called the seven "wonders" of the world (not all writers used the term "wonder" to describe them). The ancient Greek writer Herodotus, who lived from 484 to 425 B.C., was one of the earliest writers to discuss them, and while his writings on the wonders did not survive, they were referenced in later texts.
A new analysis led by Griffith University’s Associate Professor Carney Matheson into the residue found inside ancient vessels from the 11th-12th centuries in Jerusalem has revealed that they may have been used as hand grenades almost 1,000 years ago, according to a statement released by the organization on Tuesday.
Very few people in England ate large amounts of meat before the Vikings settled, and there is no evidence that elites ate more meat than other people, a major new bioarchaeological study suggests. Its sister study also argues that peasants occasionally hosted lavish meat feasts for their rulers. The findings overturn major assumptions about early medieval English history.
As it turns out, the future of Notre-Dame Cathedral involves a journey into its past. As part of the ambitious plans to have the historic building reopened by 2024, a host of repairs and renovations are now underway — and, as The Guardian reports, a group of archaeologists has found some intriguing artifacts located less than a foot below the surface.
