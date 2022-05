Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw added another accomplishment to his Hall of Fame resume Saturday night at Dodger Stadium against the Detroit Tigers. A fourth-inning strikeout of Tigers third baseman Spencer Torkelson was career number 2,697 for Kershaw, pushing him past Don Sutton for the Dodgers' franchise record. Kershaw,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO