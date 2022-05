It is already rare enough to see two brothers make the NFL (e.g. Travis and Jason Kelce, Joey and Nick Bosa, Stefon and Trevon Diggs, etc.). Even more rare is when the brothers are lucky enough to play on the same team (such as Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin playing together on the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020). But for the Steelers to have assembled four different sets of brothers on the same roster is so unfathomable that Hollywood probably wouldn’t have even thought of it.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO