Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook victims' families urge judge to toss InfoWars' bankruptcy

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have asked a judge to throw out InfoWars' bankruptcy, saying it was filed to avoid upcoming trials to determine damages in defamation cases the families have won against the right-wing website.

The families filed their motion on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, where InfoWars founder Alex Jones placed three holding companies into Chapter 11 on April 17.

The bankruptcy came in the wake of court judgments that found conspiracy theorist Jones and his media businesses liable in multiple defamation lawsuits after he falsely claimed that the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut that left 20 children and six school employees dead was a hoax.

The families said in Tuesday's filing that the bankruptcy is "not typical Chapter 11" and that the case has "no valid bankruptcy purpose" and should be dismissed with prejudice as a bad-faith filing.

Lawyers for InfoWars on Wednesday filed an objection to the families' request that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez consider their motion at a hearing Friday, saying the court should not consider the matter with so little notice. They did not respond to a request for comment.

InfoWars attorney Kyung Lee of Parkins Lee & Rubio has rejected attacks on the legitimacy of the case and argued that the bankruptcy is necessary to preserve the means to eventually pay damages in the defamation cases.

The families have previously rebuffed Jones' efforts to settle the cases.

The Chapter 11 case was filed shortly before a trial to determine how much the families were owed in one of the lawsuits was scheduled to begin in Texas. It was put on hold as a result of the bankruptcy.

InfoWars’ lawyers indicated in court filings on Tuesday that they will attempt to determine the full amount of litigation claims owed through the bankruptcy process, rather than at trial.

The attorneys said last week that Jones has set up a trust to fund settlements with the families. He has funded the trust with an initial $725,000 and expects to add $2 million more.

However, in Tuesday’s filing, the attorneys said Jones and his non-bankrupt media business, Free Speech Systems LLC, plan to make about $10 million available to creditors over the course of five years once the bankruptcy concludes.

Infowars’ lawyers are aiming for a quick bankruptcy, with the goal of presenting a reorganization plan to the court on July 18.

The case is In re InfoW LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 22-60020.

For InfoW: Kyung Lee and R.J. Shannon of Parkins Lee & Rubio

For the Sandy Hook families: Ryan Chapple of Cain & Skarnulis; Randy Williams of Byman & Associates

(NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect InfoWars' Wednesday filing objecting to the Sandy Hook families' motion.)

Sandy Hook families' lawyer says Alex Jones' InfoWars bankruptcy is 'sinister'

Jennifer Northrup
3d ago

All assets should be seized and liquidated ! His personal tax returns should show his Assets going back at least 10 years. Anyone at his platform should be held accountable for their participation. Make this over weight man pay for his action against these poor families who did nothing to him 😡😡… no one is above the law !

Evelyn Doring
3d ago

Jones company made 50 million just selling prepper food.if 20 families didn't lose their 6 yr old kids Jones should be anxious to have his day in court and let his " proof" be recorded forever I history

I ❤️kitties ?
3d ago

Oh please do the right thing. These families have been through enough. Don’t make them suffer needlessly 🧸🪁

