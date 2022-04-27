ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Wife Cheated And Still Wants Me To Pay For Her To Go To Disneyland With Us!

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

On today’s Asking For A Friend, He promised the kids a family trip to Disneyland but he recently found out his wife was cheating on. him! He wanted to make it work but the wife refuses to stop dealing with her side piece!

Now that the trip is paid in full he’s not sure if he wants the wife to join them. Hustler’s should he bite the bullet for thew kids or have his wife sit this one out? Listen to the full audio and let us know what you would do!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

