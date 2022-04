PHILADELPHIA — The Penn Relays are back after a two-year hiatus. Coming off its victory at last week’s Mercer Relays, Princeton High posted the top time among CVC schools in the 4×100 with the quartet of Sophie Gono, Megan Rougas, Samirah Hutchinson and Kendall Williamson posting a heat-winning time of 50.70. That finished as the 74th best time of the 500 schools that entered a team and 20th quickest among New Jersey schools.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO