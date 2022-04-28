David Morehouse stepping down as Pittsburgh Penguins CEO, president

2017 NHL All-Star - Media Day LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Chief Executive Officer of the Pittsburgh Penguins David Morehouse speaks at the NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play Press Conference during 2017 NHL All-Star Media Day as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at the JW Marriott on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group announced that president and CEO of the team, David Morehouse, is stepping down.

Morehouse has been with the team for 16 years, including winning three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Morehouse said in a release:

“I want to thank Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux for taking a chance on me in 2007 and giving this Pittsburgh kid the dream of a lifetime to run his hometown hockey team. During those 16 years I’ve been lucky enough that this never felt like a “job.” It always felt like a partnership – with ownership, players, coaches, staff, and Pittsburgh fans. We had some incredible times together, including three Stanley Cups and watching Pittsburgh turn into a true hockey town. Most importantly I want to thank my family for the support they have given me during this time. I’m confident that the Penguins’ future is in good hands with Fenway Sports Group. The new ownership group prioritizes winning and that has always been the philosophy of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have experience running successful franchises and we have some of the best staff in sports already in place. Together, the legacy of the Penguins is sure to continue. Thank you so much for all of your support, and, as always, Let’s Go Pens.”

In the release, the Penguins said Morehouse started with the team as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 before being named team president in April 2007. He was given CEO responsibilities as the new arena opened in August 2010.

The release also said Morehouse helped the Penguins “one of the NHL’s strongest business entities, selling out every game for 14-plus seasons, setting new standards for television ratings and corporate partnerships, and increasing the team’s focus on innovative youth marketing.”

The Penguins also said Morehouse was a “driving force” behind the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The facility opened in August 2015 and is the first to combine hockey with a world-class medical center and sports performance complex.

Before joining the team, Morehose worked at the White House, Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.

In the release, Fenway Sports Group said:

“As a leader of the Penguins franchise for nearly a decade and a half, David presided over an era that is formidable in every way. We are grateful for the leadership he has provided throughout this remarkable period, overseeing the construction of a new arena, record sell-outs, and Stanley Cup Championships. David has been instrumental in making the Penguins one of the most successful franchises in the NHL and we are thankful for the immense time, energy, and love he has poured into the organization.”

Fenway Sports Group also said Brian Burke and Kevin Acklin will continue guide the day-to-day operations of the club.

Pittsburgh man sentenced after violating supervised release by attempting a trip to Jamaica

©2022 Cox Media Group