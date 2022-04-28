ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

David Morehouse stepping down as Pittsburgh Penguins CEO, president

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjiGA_0fMJSokB00
2017 NHL All-Star - Media Day LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Chief Executive Officer of the Pittsburgh Penguins David Morehouse speaks at the NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play Press Conference during 2017 NHL All-Star Media Day as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at the JW Marriott on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group announced that president and CEO of the team, David Morehouse, is stepping down.

Morehouse has been with the team for 16 years, including winning three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Morehouse said in a release:

“I want to thank Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux for taking a chance on me in 2007 and giving this Pittsburgh kid the dream of a lifetime to run his hometown hockey team. During those 16 years I’ve been lucky enough that this never felt like a “job.” It always felt like a partnership – with ownership, players, coaches, staff, and Pittsburgh fans. We had some incredible times together, including three Stanley Cups and watching Pittsburgh turn into a true hockey town. Most importantly I want to thank my family for the support they have given me during this time. I’m confident that the Penguins’ future is in good hands with Fenway Sports Group. The new ownership group prioritizes winning and that has always been the philosophy of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have experience running successful franchises and we have some of the best staff in sports already in place. Together, the legacy of the Penguins is sure to continue. Thank you so much for all of your support, and, as always, Let’s Go Pens.”

In the release, the Penguins said Morehouse started with the team as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 before being named team president in April 2007. He was given CEO responsibilities as the new arena opened in August 2010.

The release also said Morehouse helped the Penguins “one of the NHL’s strongest business entities, selling out every game for 14-plus seasons, setting new standards for television ratings and corporate partnerships, and increasing the team’s focus on innovative youth marketing.”

The Penguins also said Morehouse was a “driving force” behind the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The facility opened in August 2015 and is the first to combine hockey with a world-class medical center and sports performance complex.

Before joining the team, Morehose worked at the White House, Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.

In the release, Fenway Sports Group said:

“As a leader of the Penguins franchise for nearly a decade and a half, David presided over an era that is formidable in every way. We are grateful for the leadership he has provided throughout this remarkable period, overseeing the construction of a new arena, record sell-outs, and Stanley Cup Championships. David has been instrumental in making the Penguins one of the most successful franchises in the NHL and we are thankful for the immense time, energy, and love he has poured into the organization.”

Fenway Sports Group also said Brian Burke and Kevin Acklin will continue guide the day-to-day operations of the club.

Pittsburgh man sentenced after violating supervised release by attempting a trip to Jamaica

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin misses second straight game with upper-body injury

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin sat out Thursday night's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders because of an upper-body injury, coach Peter Laviolette said. Laviolette told reporters that Ovechkin, 36, moved well during Thursday's practice but remains day to day. The coach wouldn't say if Ovechkin would be able to return for Friday's regular-season finale against the New York Rangers.
HOCKEY
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Veers from Script on Letang, Malkin Future: ‘It’s Not Going to Last Forever’

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby veered from the script on Thursday. The company line has been to ignore or claim to ignore the potential end of the greatest team core in the salary cap era and one of the greatest team nuclei in NHL history. Instead, Crosby admitted the unknown and wistfully acknowledged the end of Crosby-Malkin-Letang could be near.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett goes to Steelers, NFL world reacts

It took longer than normal but the first quarterback was finally selected at No. 20, with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Pickett will not be going far. In fact, his home stadium will remain the same, as he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was emotional upon getting drafted. Between...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
David Morehouse
Yardbarker

Rangers to honor Guy Lafleur, welcome back Martin St. Louis

The New York Rangers will pay their respects to Guy Lafleur prior to tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Flower passed away on April 22 at the age of 70. Lafleur was one of the all-time greats who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. He was part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty in the 1970s that won five straight Stanley Cups. His accolades also include 3 Art Ross Trophies (Points Leaders), 2 Hart Trophies (MVP), 3 Ted Lindsay Awards (NHLPA Outstanding Player), and 1 Conn Smythe (Playoff MVP).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Youth Marketing#Pittsburgh Penguins Ceo#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Fenway Sports Group
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Pittsburgh on 4-game road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road skid. The Penguins are 27-16-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh ranks 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney...
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

NHLPA begins search for executive director Fehr's successor

The NHL Players’ Association is looking for a new leader after the union’s executive board voted to begin a search for Don Fehr’s successor. There is no timetable for that decision, and Fehr will continue to serve in his current role until a replacement is found by a search committee that was announced Friday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks to hire Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg

The Chicago Blackhawks interviewed several candidates for their general manager position before eventually handing the keys to the incumbent. Kyle Davidson, who had taken over on an interim basis when Stan Bowman left the organization, was named the full-time general manager at the beginning of March. One of the candidates they interviewed, however, is still joining the organization, as Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports Jeff Greenberg will be hired as associate general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Crosby, Penguins searching for spark as playoffs loom

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports is alive and well. It's the latest iteration of the group that has reached the postseason 16 straight years and counting that's in trouble. The Pittsburgh Penguins head into Friday's regular-season finale in search of consistency,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy