California State

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

News 8 KFMB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We don’t have enough water supplies...

www.cbs8.com

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
News 8 KFMB

San Diego Community Power rolls out in select cities May 1

SAN DIEGO — Customers won't have to do anything to opt into San Diego Community Power, but they will notice a change on their bill. Here's what you need to know. Karin Burns, CEO of San Diego Community Power says SDCP is a nonprofit public agency that provides cleaner electricity at competitive rates and gives people choice. "Our mission is to deliver 100% clean energy to our customers at an affordable cost and at the same time investing back into our communities.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

