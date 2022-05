May is National Nurses Month and we want to highlight nurses taking care of us. Shout out to Meka Douthit EL, President of the North Carolina Nurses Association. This blog is just a reminder to continue thanking and appreciating nurses. Just let them know how much we appreciate them. The name COVID-19 and all things experienced in the past couple of years have taken a toll on all of us. Nurses and other healthcare professionals are still overworked and often on the brink of burnout. Many of these problems already loomed before the pandemic arrived. NCNA is continuing to work with policymakers, hospital administrators, and other stakeholders to improve and reshape the state’s healthcare system.

