Jason Aldean Fought Putting Luke Combs In His Second Tour Spot

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean wasn’t sure in 2018 when he was booking openers for his “High Noon Neon Tour” that Luke Combs was going to be a big superstar. Jason told Billboard, “I remember trying to get Luke Combs for the third opening slot on tour, and Luke wanted the middle slot. I...

Comments / 8

Strat357
1d ago

I don't blame him, no one wants an opening act that's gonna blow you off the stage

8
Beer man
1d ago

He knew already that Combs was much better than he was.

11
