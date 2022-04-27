ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

First Round Mock with full Giants Mock

By zkmasrhall24
 3 days ago

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon. I have thought all along that Neal would be #1. However, Robinson got an extension today so maybe it is edge. Kayvon lost his title as the best overall prospect due to character concerns, and people like to make the comparison of Aldon Smith...

Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades: Giants draw universal praise after Round 1

NFL Draft grades for Round 1 are in. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is drawing universal praise after picking edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 and offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 1 in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Yours truly wrote Thursday night that...
Report: Giants picking up Dexter Lawrence’s fifth-year option, but not Daniel Jones’

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the New York Giants are exercising their fifth year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Lawrence’s fifth year option is roughly $10.7 million, fully guaranteed, and will tie Lawrence to the Giants through the 2023 season. Lawrence has flashed in his first three years with the Giants and he will have two seasons to develop under Wink Martindale.
Giants news, 4/28: Draft Day is finally here

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” he said, after an NFL charity event, of overcoming adversity as a kid in Detroit and player at Cincinnati. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”
Big Blue View mailbag: Draft day special edition

Draft day! Shouldn’t this, or at least Friday, be a national holiday? Well, regardless, the work never stops at Big Blue View. And, the mail never stops coming. So, let’s open up a special edition of the Big Blue View Mailbag. Dave Pakenham asks: With the talk about...
Straight draft Final Mock

Last mock of the year, and it is a no trade draft. I used PFN. 147: NYG select Deangalo Malone Edge Western Kentucky. 173: NYG select Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State. This draft accomplishes two things: 1) It puts two more plus players on the OL leaving us to get a center either in FA or the draft in 2023 to fix what Getty couldn't. I think both will step in from day one barring injury and while they may struggle early, I think by the halfway point the OL line becomes a strength (as long as Feliciano plays well at C). 2). Defensively, I think this sets Wink up for success in his first year with us as it gives him a shutdown corner, a dynamic safety, a stud LB and an edge with upside. Maye was available at 36, but I think the OL is the priority this year if they are truly going to give DJ a fair shot at proving himself. Cross probably doesn't make it to 81 but if he is there, we should snatch him up. I like Bellinger at TE and Shakir at WR, both play from game 1 and contribute big this year. The biggest surprise was Pierce falling to the 6th round and that was the easiest pick to make. I didn't get a DT or a P, but there will be plenty of UDFA's available to sign and bring in to compete for a spot.
Instant analysis: Evan Neal bookends Giants’ offensive line

The New York Giants opted to be patient when all three of the top offensive tackles were available for the fifth overall pick. They were rewarded just two picks later with Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. So what does this mean for the Giants’ offense?. The most obvious is...
Mt final mock for this offseason

(Accepted a major Trade up with Pittsburgh and they took Willis at 5,got a 3rd for Bradberry. Neal and Icky were gone..get the best pass protector in this class...not a bad thing as it's a passing league and we probably will be trying to get something going there. 20: R1...
Trader Joe Final Mock with trades

Here is a final mock draft with trades. I used Fanspeak with the Josh Edwards Board. 1:5- Trade to Philadelphia for 1:15 and 1:18 Philly selected Ekwonu. 1:7- Trade to New Orleans for 1:16 and 1:19 N.O. selected Hamilton. 1:15- NYG select WR Jameson Williams Alabama. 1:16- NYG select OT...
Josh Ezeudu is the Key to the Giants Draft

Assuming Neal and Thibodeaux are as advertised, Ezeudu is the key to this draft. If he delivers, the line is fixed. Feliciano was brought in to play Center because he knows Daboll’s offense and can make the line calls. Very smart by Schoen. The Giants were never drafting a center unless something crazy happened like Linderbaum falling into their laps.
PERFECT in unexpected ways

Well, I know most Giants fans will grade round 1 as an A+, me included. I found something very interesting about our picks that point to us either being very lucky or very strategic, probably a little of both. You could easily argue that when we picked, we picked the...
2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

It’s easy to stand out when you stand over 6-foot-7 and weigh nearly 340 pounds. And Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal certainly stands out. The mammoth lineman is the kind of player teams want getting off the bus first when the team shows up to the stadium. But Neal is more than just a giant of a young man — he has long been considered the top offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal is obviously big and powerful, but he’s also an excellent athlete who moves remarkably smoothly and can recover and redirect despite his size. He’s a technician who has gotten excellent coaching from one of the nation’s premier football factories.
Trade up for Andrew Booth

It worked out great when Landon Collins dropped out of the first round, I think we should try and get Tampa's pick. The Giants really seem to want rid of Bradberry's contract and if we get our DC a top edge rusher and corner along with Evan Neal we will have addressed our three biggest needs brilliantly. I can't believe moving up three picks in the second would be that costly and have seen Booth projected to go to The Vikings at 34.
