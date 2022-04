My family and I are moving soon and I’m deep in decluttering mode. Our interstate move is very much a new beginning, and as I’m getting ready and packing, I’m thinking a lot about what I do and don’t want to bring in to our new life — so when I found out about the Minimalism Game, it resonated strongly with where I am right now: paring down to the essentials, getting rid of anything extraneous that weighs us down, all the good stuff.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO