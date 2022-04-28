ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. nuclear power agency seeks staff documentation of NuScale's quake protection

By Timothy Gardner
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - An official with the U.S. nuclear power regulator has ordered staff to supply documents that could lead to a review of a 2020 approval of a new type of nuclear power reactor after an engineer raised concerns about its ability to withstand earthquakes, documents showed on Wednesday.

Dan Dorman, the executive director for operations at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), reviewed a complaint by John Ma, an engineer at the agency, about its approval of the design of NuScale's nuclear power plant.

NuScale, majority owned by construction and engineering company Fluor Corp (FLR.N), which got approval for the design of a 50-megwatt small modular reactor (SMR), is hoping to build the Carbon Free Power Project with multiple reactors at the Idaho National Laboratory, with the first coming online in 2029 and full plant operation in 2030.

Some see SMRs such as NuScale's as a way to cut emissions from fossil fuels and to potentially reduce Europe's dependency on Russian oil and gas. NuScale also wants to build the plants in Poland and Kazakhstan.

In an internal document Ma wrote to NRC officials soon after the 2020 approval, he alleged the design of the building intended to enclose the reactor units and its spent fuel pool did not provide assurance it could withstand the largest earthquake considered without collapsing and may be vulnerable to smaller earthquakes.

"Collapse of the reactor building ... could potentially cause an early and large release of radioactive materials into the atmosphere and ground, which could kill people," Ma wrote.

In February, Dorman wrote to Ma that he concluded the NRC's basis for accepting NuScale's measure of strength for the reactor's building design "was not sufficiently documented," documents posted on the NRC website on Wednesday showed.

Dorman ordered the agency's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation to document its evaluation of NuScale's "stress averaging approach" and, if necessary, to update the application and evaluate whether there are "any impacts" to the 2020 design approval.

It was uncertain whether the additional actions would affect the project's timeline which has been delayed several times.

Scott Burnell, an NRC spokesperson, downplayed the move saying Dorman wanted staff there to better document their work on the reactor's earthquake protection. "The bottom line is that the agency’s standard design approval remains valid for the NuScale 50 MW/module design," he said in an email.

Dorman did not respond to a request for comment.

Diane Hughes, vice president, marketing and communications at NuScale, said the NRC's consideration of professional opinions such as Ma's "are an important part of a strong nuclear safety culture."

She said "the robustness of NuScale structures is one aspect that makes the NuScale SMR the safest design ever approved by the NRC."

A science advocacy group said the concerns Ma raised were troubling.

"NuScale's business case is based on its assertion that it is a safer nuclear reactor. Now it’s time to prove it by addressing these safety concerns," said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese, Kenneth Maxwell and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rosneft cuts diesel exports from key Russian port to zero

April 29 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is not scheduled to export any diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in May as demand from Europe was set to decline amid tightening sanctions on Moscow, traders said on Friday. Exports of Russian diesel from Primorsk, a key supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon, Zelenskiy says

April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. This week, Russia struck Ukraine's main fuel producer, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, as well as several other large depots. read more. "Queues...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Fuel#Nrc#Fluor Corp#Russian
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy