Idaho State isn’t quite done revamping its men’s basketball team. The Bengals added two new players this week: UC Santa Barbara transfer Jay Nagle committed to the team on Thursday, and on Wednesday, the team got a commitment from Maleek Arington, a two-star senior at Auburn High School in Washington. Nagle, who will spend his last year of eligibility playing for the Bengals, played four seasons with the Gauchos, hovering...

AUBURN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO