Evansville, WY

Evansville Police Officers Sued For Brutality In Traffic Stop

By Zach Spadt
 3 days ago
Three Evansville police officers along with the town are being sued in federal court for alleged conduct that occurred during a 2018 traffic stop. Sergeant Luke Nelson, Officer Matthew McGraw and Officer Bryce Norcross are named as defendants in the lawsuit, filed in US District Court for Wyoming. Brandon...

