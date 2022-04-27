ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool 2, Villarreal 0 - Match Recap: A Dominant First Leg Win For The Reds

By Zachary Marx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at the line up tonight, we very well could be seeing the starting XI—margin of error plus or minus Joel Matip—for the Champions League final, should we get there. And this is a side built for getting there. It’s Sadio Mané up top and through...

SB Nation

Jordan Henderson On The Moment He Knew Klopp Was The Start Of Something Special

What a momentous time to be a Liverpool fan. In case you missed it, somehow, Jürgen Klopp signed a new deal to stay with the club into 2026 - a full two more years after his original deal was set to expire. There’s been loads from the manager himself about how special it is to be with the Reds, and what a great thing they’ve got going at the moment, but of course, it wasn’t always that way. This self-proclaimed child of the Hodgpocalypse knows that all too well, and so does captain Jordan Henderson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hendo: “The Game is Still Alive”

Liverpool FC took care of business at Anfield against Villarreal and will head to Estadio de la Cerámica next week with a 2-0. With that said, nobody in this Liverpool team is looking ahead to the final in Paris just yet. Captain Jordan Henderson spoke to BT Sport after the game and reflected on the performance:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp On The Importance Of His Assistants & Continued Development

Somehow, six- and-a-half years into Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, it still doesn’t feel real. How did we, as Liverpool fans, luck out to have the world’s greatest manager—and one of the world’s top human beings—in charge of our beloved club, particularly after so many years in the wilderness? And somehow, we’ll get him for at least four more years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool: Quick thoughts about... almost stopping an unstoppable team

Newcastle United couldn’t win for the seventh consecutive time at home facing a top-of-the-division Liverpool squad that was just too much for the Mags. Pool exists this one on top of the Premier League awaiting for Manchester City’s result while the Toon will also be looking at Pep’s side already plotting a bounce next weekend going visiting the Etihad. It’s time to pour some quick reactions about what went down at St James’ Park earlier today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Has Manchester City Defender’s Season Come to a Premature End?

Kyle Walker has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United and Wednesday crucial Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. Walker was forced off the pitch during City’s brutal encounter with Atletico Madrid as the blues were kicked off the park during their 0-0 draw in Spain. Walker has since missed the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley, as well as the two home league wins over Brighton and Watford and the first leg against Real.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Why Gabriel Jesus Could Leave Manchester City this Summer

Reports have emerged that Gabriel Jesus' representatives are speaking with Arsenal regarding a move to the London club in the summer. The Brazilian number 9 is understood to be seeking regular playing time which he has not been given at Manchester City. Brought in as a striker back in 2017,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich City

There are times when dull is something a little more than the some of its parts. The Triscuit is a good example — it’s bone dry and arguably dangerous to eat without a drink handy, but it’s also surprisingly good. That’s how the Leicester City match felt last week. After four weeks of loses, we have a 0-0 draw, and a remarkably dull one at that — it was glorious. Moving on to this week, we have a Dean Smith lead Norwich City coming to town. Smith should receive a warm welcome from the Villa faithful, he deserves as much. The Canaries he leads into action, on the other hand, are less praise-worthy, but still capable of pulling off a win. Among the last three matches, they’ve bested fellow relegation candidate Burnley 2-0 at home, lost at Manchester United 3-2, and lost at home to Newcastle United 3-0. Players to watch for include midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, left midfielder and former Villa target Milot Rashica, forward Teemu Pukki, and defensive midfielder Mathias Normann.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Virgil Van Dijk: “We Are in a Good Moment”

The news of Jurgen Klopp adding two years to his contract at Liverpool has been the cherry on the proverbial cake, while Liverpool are a game away from securing a place in the Champions League final, and are breathing down Manchester City’s collars in the Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel happy with Chelsea’s play, not happy with Chelsea’s result against Manchester United

As the late, great Dennis Green once said, “they are who we thought they were, and we let them off the hook”. Manchester United are who we thought they were, a broken, despondent, aimless, uninspired collection of former and future greats, who lack any sense of footballing cohesion. Chelsea carved them open repeatedly and at will. We looked certain of a first win at Old Trafford since 2013. And on another day, this would’ve been another 6-0 like down at St Mary’s the other week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Mane Ties Drogba as Highest Scoring African Player in Champions League Knockout History

Liverpool FC forward Sadio Mane was on target in Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 win over Villareal last night. Ever the man for a big occasion, the Senegalese attacker toe-poked the ball into the net after a fantastic through ball by Mo Salah. The goal, coming just 2 minutes after Jordan Henderson’s cross/shot was deflected into the Villarreal net, effectively killed the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

