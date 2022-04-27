Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant
According to NBC4i, an employee was injured after a man attacked him with machetes during an argument over parking at a north Columbus restaurant, police say.
According to a post on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., April 7, officers were called to Kickin Chicken on Sinclair Road on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.
The victim told police he had been in an argument with a customer over parking, when he asked the customer to leave.
For the full NBC4 story click here
