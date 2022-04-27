Wisconsin men’s tennis gets ready to host Big Ten Tournament

It was a strong-setting season for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, who closed out the Big Ten schedule with a midweek win at Ohio State. Rutgers came into the week ranked No. 15 in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings and ninth in the most recent RPI update. With a 10-8 win at Ohio State on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights finish the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten). Wednesday was a quality of tight win for Rutgers against an opponent receiving votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers matched a program record for wins in a season. Rutgers hosts the Big Ten Tournament next week. As the third-seed, they will play Northwestern. The Wildcats have had a very strong season. RelatedRutgers basketball offers New Zealand forward Tafara Gapare Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the latest poll led by No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Northwestern and No. 15 Rutgers. The poll rounds out with No. 21 Michigan and No. 25 Johns Hopkins. It has been a solid season for both the men’s and women’s lax programs. The men finished the regular season third in the nation following an overtime win last Saturday against Penn State.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO