Wisconsin men’s tennis gets ready to host Big Ten Tournament

The Oregon Ducks got unwelcome news regarding their backcourt on Tuesday when guard De’Vion Harmon reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The portal giveth and the portal taketh away, and in Oregon’s case that could mean good news is on the horizon as they continue to be an oft-considered destination for some of college basketball’s best available players.
That list now includes Antonio Reeves, an elite scoring point guard from Illinois State who listed Oregon among the five schools he is still considering.
Oregon is on a list alongside Kentucky, Nebraska, Xavier, and DePaul, according to ON3’s Joe Tipton, who tweeted the news...
