Wisconsin men’s tennis gets ready to host Big Ten Tournament

By Jordyn Reed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s tennis team is just days away from postseason play...

Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s golf team confident ahead of Big Ten Championships

The Iowa men’s golf team has experience heading into the Big Ten Championships. Three of the Hawkeyes’ five players in the lineup competed in the 2021 Big Ten Championships, when Iowa was runner-up to Illinois by one stroke. Junior Mac McClear, who is the reigning Big Ten individual...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse closes out season with third place finish in the Big Ten

It was a strong-setting season for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, who closed out the Big Ten schedule with a midweek win at Ohio State. Rutgers came into the week ranked No. 15 in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings and ninth in the most recent RPI update. With a 10-8 win at Ohio State on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights finish the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten). Wednesday was a quality of tight win for Rutgers against an opponent receiving votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers matched a program record for wins in a season. Rutgers hosts the Big Ten Tournament next week. As the third-seed, they will play Northwestern. The Wildcats have had a very strong season. RelatedRutgers basketball offers New Zealand forward Tafara Gapare Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the latest poll led by No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Northwestern and No. 15 Rutgers. The poll rounds out with No. 21 Michigan and No. 25 Johns Hopkins. It has been a solid season for both the men’s and women’s lax programs. The men finished the regular season third in the nation following an overtime win last Saturday against Penn State.
OHIO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers to Compete at Drake Relays

The Nebraska track and field team will compete at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa this Thursday through Saturday. In addition to most of the Husker athletes competing at the Drake Relays, some of the track and field squad will head to the Prairie Wolf Invitational at Nebraska Wesleyan on Thursday, while the Husker pole vaulters will take part in the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Illinois State transfer guard Antonio Reeves lists Oregon amongst top five

The Oregon Ducks got unwelcome news regarding their backcourt on Tuesday when guard De’Vion Harmon reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. The portal giveth and the portal taketh away, and in Oregon’s case that could mean good news is on the horizon as they continue to be an oft-considered destination for some of college basketball’s best available players. That list now includes Antonio Reeves, an elite scoring point guard from Illinois State who listed Oregon among the five schools he is still considering. Oregon is on a list alongside Kentucky, Nebraska, Xavier, and DePaul, according to ON3’s Joe Tipton, who tweeted the news...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA

