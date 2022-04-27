ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

TV Host Tucker Carlson to Speak at Iowa Family Leadership Summit

By Eliot Clough
 2 days ago
Controversial and conservative political analyst Tucker Carlson will be visiting the Hawkeye State in the coming months. Carlson hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News a conservative political commentary show that airs every weeknight at 7 PM CT. The outspoken talking head is quite popular. According to Nielsen Media...

