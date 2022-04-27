ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Offer (Episode 1, 2 & 3) Paramount+, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A Seat at the Table” (Episode 1) – After ditching his job at the Rand Corporation for a shot in Hollywood, Al Ruddy wins the job to produce Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, “The Godfather” for Paramount Pictures. Startattle.com – The Offer | Paramount+....

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Heart of the Matter (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Andie is devastated by an accidental death of a patient, but as she and the grieving mother overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope. Startattle.com – Heart of the Matter 2022. Heart of the Matter is a Hallmark romance drama original movie directed by...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Reportedly Took This Major Step in Their Romance

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a minute since we got an update about Jennifer Garner’s love life. The beloved 13 Going On 30 actress has always been incredibly guarded about her personal life, but over the years, we’ve gotten to know a bit more about her relationship with boyfriend John Miller. Recently, the two hit a big milestone in their romance — their kids finally met. “John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” a source shared with Us Weekly. Garner’s three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — spent time with Miller’s two kids during...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Page Six

Richard Gere honors chef Eric Ripert and Sandra Ripert at City Harvest gala

Richard Gere honored his pal Eric Ripert and the world-renowned chef’s wife, Sandra Ripert, at City Harvest’s 2022 gala Tuesday. Gere told the crowd at Cipriani 42nd Street that Eric introduced him to the food rescue nonprofit and described the legendary Le Bernardin chef as one of the most generous people he has ever met. “He’s been a part of [City Harvest], I think, since ’97 when we became friends,” the actor said. “This is what he was doing in the world to give back, and I was very thankful that he brought me into this … and it’s enriched my life,” he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Colin Hanks
Person
Robert Evans
Person
Charles Bluhdorn
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
Person
Mickey Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Academy Awards#Episodes#New York City#The Rand Corporation#Startattle Com#Colombo#Italian American#Gulf Western
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Bond With Daughter Sosie, 30, On LA Outing: Photo

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed a rare public outing with their daughter Sosie, 30, on Monday, April 25. The famous family of three grabbed lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sosie, who has starred in shows like 13 Reasons Why, Mare of Easttown, and As We See It, wore a grey Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and blue shorts for the afternoon outing. She also had a green fanny pack wrapped around her waist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
StyleCaster

Olivia Was Just Served Custody Papers From Jason While Promoting Her Movie With Harry

You’ve been served. Olivia Wilde was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis at an event promoting her movie with Harry Styles. The moment happened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, where Wilde was presenting her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which stars her boyfriend, Styles, and Florence Pugh. Wilde was on stage in front of 3,000 audience members at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in front when a woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Wilde said. “Is this for me?” Wilde then commented about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
purewow.com

Blake Lively Struts the Streets of New York in a Stunning Orange Ensemble

We can always count on Blake Lively for two things: quippy banter with her husband and delivering top-notch fashion lewks. When it comes to the latter, the hot mama never misses, as evidenced by her recent trip to New York. The 34-year-old mom of three was spotted strutting the streets of Manhattan in a bright orange ensemble that would give Samantha Jones' iconic pink suit a run for its money.
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Jennifer Garner’s Net Worth in 2022

Jennifer Garner has gained recognition over the past few decades for several iconic roles, including CIA officer Sydney Bristow in ABC series Alias and Jenna Rink in romcom 13 Going on 30. Garner has since starred in several more film and TV roles, most recently in Netflix action comedy The Adam Project. Off-camera, she is also known for her activism and outspokenness in politics. Let’s dig into Jennifer Garner’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy