Malibu, CA

Cary Elwes was hospitalized for a rattlesnake bite. What to do if you get a snakebite

Marconews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnakebite season is upon us as “The Princess Bride” actor Cary Elwes recently discovered while working outside his home in Malibu, California. Elwes suffered an envenomation from a rattlesnake bite to his finger but he was quickly evaluated and treated with antivenom at a local emergency department....

www.marconews.com

